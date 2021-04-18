Suspect dead, K9 officer hurt in shooting near I-20

The officer, Jerry Lee, is set to undergo surgery this morning.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A suspect is dead and a K9 officer is preparing to have surgery after a shooting early Sunday morning in Douglasville, police said.

It happened just after 2 a.m. when the suspect ran from officers on Interstate 20 eastbound behind a Lowe's home improvement store.

Douglasville police officers requested K9 assistance from the Austell Police Department. After the tracking began, police said the suspect, only identified as an adult male, fired a shot at Austell K9 officer Jerry Lee.

Police said a perimeter was set up and a single gunshot was heard from the woods. The suspect was located behind a Hooters restaurant, given medical attention, and is said to be deceased.

No information has been released on whether or not the suspect was killed by police gunfire. They also have not said why they were attempting to take the suspect in custody. A tow truck was seen along the on-ramp to I-20 with what appears to be the suspect's vehicle.

The GBI has been called in to investigate and they were on the scene.

The Douglasville Police Department has requested that the GBI investigate an OIS. One man is dead. One Austell PD K9 assisting was shot - but is alive. No other officers were injured. We are working to gather more info. pic.twitter.com/zphDpdiCKU — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) April 18, 2021

"Please keep Austell Police and K9 Jerry Lee in your thoughts and prayers," the Austell Police Department said. "During the night Jerry Lee was assisting on a track for neighboring agency and was shot by the suspect. Jerry Lee is preparing for surgery at this time."

No officers were injured in the chase.