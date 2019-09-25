DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A person was stabbed inside Walmart and the motive is unknown at this time, police said.

Douglasville police responded to Walmart on Thorton Road to reports of a person stabbed.

They said they encountered the suspect and took him into custody inside the store.

A victim has been transported to the hospital. The condition is not known.

