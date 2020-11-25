Athens-Clarke Police arrest man for allegedly damaging at least 6 businesses downtown

Officers chased him and were able to take him into custody, they said.

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police arrested a man after a short foot chase for allegedly damaging businesses in the downtown district.

Officers said 33-year-old Kevin J. Bennett of Marietta was taken to the Clarke County jail Tuesday.

Tuesday, police received a complaint about a person using rocks to vandalize businesses downtown. When they arrived in the area, the suspect ran away.

Bennett was charged with multiple counts of criminal damage and one count of obstruction of law enforcement.

"At the time of the report, damage had been recorded to at least 6 businesses and 2 vehicles," police said in a news release.