Atlanta Police are looking for the shooter who left in a white Ford pickup truck.

ATLANTA — A person was shot in downtown Atlanta and police are looking for the man who left the scene, they said.

It happened at around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at 32 Peachtree Street NW. Atlanta Police officers said a man was found with a gunshot wound in the area. He was alert and breathing and transported to the hospital, they said.

Officers said they believe there was a dispute between the shooter and the victim.