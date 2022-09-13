Two men stab each other in fight outside Downtown Atlanta Waffle House

Police said the victim was stabbed in the neck, and then stabbed the suspect in self-defense.

ATLANTA — Police said two men stabbed each other in a fight that occurred outside a Downtown Atlanta Waffle House early Tuesday morning.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, an investigation determined one of the men was the aggressor and the other was defending himself at the restaurant just outside Centennial Olympic Park. The man who started the fight will face charges.

"Two transient males were fighting. Victim advised the assault was unprovoked," APD said in a statement.

The department added the victim was stabbed in the neck and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

"While defending himself, the victim stabbed the suspect in the chest," APD said.

That suspect was also taken to a hospital in stable condition.

According to police, one of the men ran to The American hotel Downtown on Ted Turner Drive to get help.