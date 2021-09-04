Texas DPS trooper and additional victim identified after mass shooting in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — Update:
Bryan police have announced that 40-year-old Timothy Smith has been identified as the deceased victim in yesterday's mass shooting in Bryan.
Additionally, there are two victims in stable condition and one in critical condition. A fifth victim has been discharged from the hospital according to Bryan Police. This is a developing story.
Original story:
Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar is in stable condition this morning after he was shot yesterday pursuing the suspect of a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas.
Texas DPS tweeted out the identification of Rojas Tovar this morning adding that he currently remains at St. Joseph Health in Bryan.
At a press conference yesterday, Texas DPS officials confirmed a trooper was rushed into surgery and that the trooper was in stable condition.