Texas DPS trooper and additional victim identified after mass shooting in Bryan

The deceased victim, Timothy Smith of Bryan, was 40-years-old

BRYAN, Texas — Update: 

Bryan police have announced that 40-year-old Timothy Smith has been identified as the deceased victim in yesterday's mass shooting in Bryan.

Additionally, there are two victims in stable condition and one in critical condition. A fifth victim has been discharged from the hospital according to Bryan Police. This is a developing story.

Original story:

Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar is in stable condition this morning after he was shot yesterday pursuing the suspect of a mass shooting  in Bryan, Texas.

Texas DPS tweeted out the identification of Rojas Tovar this morning adding that he currently remains at St. Joseph Health in Bryan. 

At a press conference yesterday, Texas DPS officials confirmed a trooper was rushed into surgery and that the trooper was in stable condition. 

