Texas DPS trooper and additional victim identified after mass shooting in Bryan

The deceased victim, Timothy Smith of Bryan, was 40-years-old

BRYAN, Texas — Update:

Bryan police have announced that 40-year-old Timothy Smith has been identified as the deceased victim in yesterday's mass shooting in Bryan.

Additionally, there are two victims in stable condition and one in critical condition. A fifth victim has been discharged from the hospital according to Bryan Police. This is a developing story.

Original story:

Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar is in stable condition this morning after he was shot yesterday pursuing the suspect of a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas.

Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar of the Madisonville @TexasHwyPatrol Office remains in critical but stable condition @StJoseph_Health in Bryan. We remain hopeful his condition will improve & appreciate the many kind thoughts and prayers. 💙🙏🏼 — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) April 9, 2021

Texas DPS tweeted out the identification of Rojas Tovar this morning adding that he currently remains at St. Joseph Health in Bryan.

At a press conference yesterday, Texas DPS officials confirmed a trooper was rushed into surgery and that the trooper was in stable condition.