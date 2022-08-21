x
Crime

Drag racers block lanes on downtown connector in Atlanta

Several people can be seen in the footage running on the interstate as police arrive.

ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway.

In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge.

Several people can also be seen in the footage running on the interstate as police arrive.

11Alive has reached out to Atlanta Police to see if anyone was hurt or if they made any arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

