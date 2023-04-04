Woman injured in drive-by shooting while leaving Magic City, police say

ATLANTA — A woman is in surgery after Atlanta Police said she was shot while leaving the popular strip club Magic City.
The call came in around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers add that someone shot from one car into another, injuring the woman and her driver.
She is now in critical condition as police continue to look for a suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
