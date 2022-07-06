Driver accused of leading troopers on chase and killing 12-year-old denied bond

Charlie Moore will remain behind bars, despite pleas from the family of 12-year-old Leden Boykins to free him.

Example video title will go here for this video

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The driver accused of causing a high-speed chase and killing a 12-year-old passenger will remain behind bars, despite efforts from that child's family to free him.

Charlie Moore entered the courtroom Tuesday wearing an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs as his attorney argued for him to be released from jail. The family of 12-year-old Leden Boykins was also in the courtroom, asking for the judge to grant that bond.

Leden's mother, Toni Boykins, took the stand Tuesday in support of Moore, saying she doesn't believe he is responsible for her son's death.

"I want the troopers held accountable," Toni Boykins said. "But for them to be holding someone for a murder charge when it could have been de-escalated, and my child would still be here. Instead, it was escalated and resulted in my child getting killed."

Leden was killed in 2021 after a Georgia State Patrol Trooper followed Moore's vehicle during a high-speed chase that eventually ended when the trooper used a pit maneuver. The 12-year-old was a passenger in Moore's car along with his own son.

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who's representing the Boykins, said authorities were aware there were children in the car, and a pit maneuver should have never been used.

“Not only did they perform a pit maneuver – they did so that was unlawful and unnecessarily dangerous, and that action is what led to the death of Laden Boykins," Merritt said.

According to GSP, their chase policy does require troopers to evaluate all variables before performing a pit maneuver, including whether or not there are children in the car. Moore faces a slew of charges, including felony murder and driving under the influence.