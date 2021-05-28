I-75 police chase | Wrong-way driver crashes shortly after officers call off pursuit, authorities say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A driver crashed on I-75 after a police pursuit Friday, according to Henry County Police.
It happened around 2:15 p.m. on the northbound side of the interstate around Jonesboro Road.
Henry County Police said the driver traveled down the wrong direction of the express lanes. They said they stopped the chase and the driver crashed shortly after.
Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed lanes blocked off as police responded to the scene. After the crash happened, GDOT also tweeted that drivers should avoid the area.
Georgia State Patrol is now investigating.
There's no word on the identity of the driver or any charges.