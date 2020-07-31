Man hit by semi truck on I-285 after fleeing a traffic stop

The driver is recovering from his injuries at Grady Hospital.

ATLANTA — Georgia State troopers arrested a man who they said was fleeing the scene of a traffic stop and caused a major traffic accident along Interstate 285 Friday morning.

According to police, at 9:50 am on a trooper attempted to stop a black BMW on I-85 that was suspected of fleeing an earlier traffic stop by police in Suwanee.

When the driver did not stop, police said, the trooper gave chase, which continued from I-85 southbound onto I-85 eastbound.

The driver, identified by authorities as 23-year-old Elijah Abdul Wafer, lost control of the vehicle and hit a barrier wall trying to cut off another car on I-285, according to the GSP. They said Wafer then got out of his car and jumped over the barrier wall and into oncoming traffic.

Police said Wafer was then hit by a semi-truck while running across the interstate. They said the trooper immediately called for medical assistance.

Wafer was arrested and taken to Grady Memorial Hosptial for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the GSP said.

Wafer was wanted in Suwanee for probation violations and other previous traffic violations. In addition, he is now facing additional charges of fleeing or attempting to elude and reckless driving.