MABLETON, Ga. — A pedestrian is dead and the driver that struck him is on the run, police say.

The Cobb County Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is investigating the fatal pedestrian collision that occurred Friday at around 11:20 p.m. on Floyd Road south of White Boulevard in Mableton.

According to police, a dark color Dodge Ram pick-up truck was travelling north on Floyd Road in the right lane, approaching White Boulevard.

They said a pedestrian was crossing Floyd Road and entered the path of the vehicle.

The pedestrian was identified as 44-year-old Corie Bethea of Atlanta. He was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ram did not stop and continued northbound on Floyd Road. Evidence from the scene indicates the Ram was a 2013 or newer model and has extensive front end damage, including a broken driver’s side headlight.

The collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

MORE HEADLINES:

Injured teen's mission: Succeed where many have failed, make notorious Forsyth County intersection safe

Cobb County plans safety upgrades on road near school after teens hit in crosswalk

Coca-Cola went public 100 years ago - one share bought in 1919 would make you a multimillionaire today

Wadley Police officer passes away in car crash