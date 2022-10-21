Suspect accused of killing 2 after fleeing from Atlanta Police during traffic stop identified

Bernard Yarbrough, 22, is being charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving and a headlight violation.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police has identified the driver of a vehicle who is accused of killing two people after fleeing from a traffic stop and crashing into another Thursday morning.

Bernard Yarbrough, 22, is being charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving and a headlight violation, authorities said.

Officers attempted to stop a Toyota Rav 4 on Northside Drive at 17th Street.

According to a statement from APD, the officer turned on his blue lights in order to make a traffic stop. The driver then turned on his right turn signal as if he was going to pull over, but then suddenly accelerated through an intersection before he struck the other vehicle, a Mitsubishi Outlander. The crash happened near the intersection of Northside Drive and 14th Street.

Georgia State Patrol adds that the driver, 39-year-old Guillermo Bracho Barrios, and front seat passenger of that second vehicle, 27-year-old Gemini Jerome Jackson, were both killed. Three backseat passengers were taken to Grady Hospital with unknown injuries.

"From the initiation of the attempted traffic stop to the crash, is approximately 37 seconds," APD said on Thursday around 1:30 p.m.