Driver of van that crashed in Gwinnett County, killing 6, charged with homicide by vehicle

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County on Thursday said they had arrested and charged the driver of a van that crashed, leaving six people dead, last weekend.

The driver was charged with reckless driving and six counts of first degree homicide by vehicle, the Gwinnett County Police Department said, as well as improper lane change and four additional counts of serious injury by vehicle.

"Investigators believe that (the driver) made a reckless change of lanes from I-85 to I-985 which caused the van she was driving to flip on its side," a release said.

On Wednesday police released the names of the six women killed on Saturday in the fiery rollover crash. They said there were 16 people in the van, and the 10 others were all injured.

The victims are: Alishia Carroll, 34, of Columbus; Kristie Whitfield, 44, of Mount Airy; Ashleigh Paris, 26, of Kennesaw; Tina Rice, 53, of Atlanta; Normisha Monroe, 38, of Norcross; and Rose Patrick, 34, of Ellabell.

Gwinnett Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. There have been reports of another vehicle that may have been involved. They are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

The crash happened at the merge from Interstate 85 to Interstate 985 at around 7 p.m. Passersby helped pull the women from the burning van.

The van was from "We are Living Proof," a sober group facility. In a statement they said: