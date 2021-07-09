DA: Driver sentenced to 16 years in prison for DUI crash that killed Decatur High grad in 2018

Kennedy Segars was a freshman at Alabama State University and was home visiting her mom for her birthday that day when the crash happened.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced the driver accused in the DUI crash that killed a college freshman who was a recent Decatur High School grad in 2018 received a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison.

Reginald Stubbs, 55, was in court Friday afternoon and pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in the first degree, DUI less safe, DUI per se, reckless driving and following to closely in a crash that killed Decatur High grad Kennedy Segars, 18, on Oct. 13, 2018.

Segars was a freshman at Alabama State University and was on the way to visit her mother for her birthday that day when the crash happened.

"Kennedy was a bright, energetic and loving spirit. I am proud to be her mother and I will stand for her and demand justice now that she is gone," said Quvada Moreland, Segars' mother. "I know our family and community will stand with us."

The fatal accident happened while Segars was stopped at a stop light in her Honda Civic at the intersection of Klondike Road and Mall Parkway in Stonecrest when she was hit from behind by Stubbs in a black Mercedes Benz at 46 miles per hour. She then hit the car in front of her, causing a chain-reaction with three other vehicles.

According to a release from the DeKalb County DA's Office, "there was no indication the defendant ever attempted to stop."

The release stated Segars' and Stubbs' cars spun into an embankment in front of a home.

Segars sustained a traumatic brain injury and passed away two days later.

Additionally, Stubbs admitted to investigators that he had multiple drinks earlier in the day while on pain medication. His blood alcohol content (BAC) was .196, two times the legal limit, the DA's office said.

Following the guilty plea, Stubbs was sentenced by DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Mark Anthony Scott to a maximum of 16-years in prison, as what was recommended by the State.