Troup County Sheriff's Office: Driver shot at on I-85 north, suspect on the loose

The suspect is described as driving an older white Cadillac.
The dumping grounds, Interstate 85. (Jessica Noll / WXIA)

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The Troup County Sherriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning on Interstate 85 northbound near mile marker 23.

A driver called 911 around 7:56 a.m. saying his vehicle was shot at and hit by an individual driving what he described as an older white Cadillac.

The victim was not injured in the incident and the suspect continued driving north on I-85, deputies add.

Investigators ask anybody driving in the area of I-85 North who saw the incident or the suspect's vehicle to call their team at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

