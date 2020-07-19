x
crime

Driver shot in his car on I-85 as he got off the highway in Norcross, police said

Investigators are searching for a silver passenger car they believe fired at the victim's car.
Credit: Gwinnett County Police
Investigators examine a crime scene along I-85 southbound at the Indian Trail-Lilburn Road exit early Sunday, July 19, 2020.

NORCROSS, Ga. — A driver was shot and killed early Sunday morning as he was exiting the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 at Indian Trail-Lilburn Road in Norcross, police said.

Homicide investigators said they were able to determine that there were two vehicles involved in the incident that happened shortly after 12:30 a.m.

According to a release from the Gwinnett County Police Department, the vehicles were driving southbound on I-85 near the Indian Trail exit.

Investigators said the suspect vehicle, described as a silver passenger car driven by a Black male was in the far right lane of the freeway. The victim's vehicle was described by police as a black passenger vehicle being driven by a Hispanic male, and was exiting onto Indian Trail-Lilburn Road.

For reasons not currently known, investigators said, the suspect fired a single shot from his car into the victim's vehicle, striking the victim.

Police said the victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300.

Anonymous tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit StopCrimeATL.com online.

Crime Stoppers tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

