7 charged after police seize guns, drugs, money at popular South Fulton restaurant

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Seven people are facing drug charges after a raid at a popular restaurant in the City of South Fulton.

The South Fulton Police Department Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at the 50 Yard Line Sports Bar and Grill on Old National Highway on Thursday night.

The seven suspects are accused of selling drugs inside the restaurant.

Investigators say they seized guns, money, cars, and several different types of drugs, including MDMA pills, crack cocaine and marijuana.