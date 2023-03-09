Massive drug bust leads to arrest of 2 Athens men, police say

In the investigation, police seized over seven kilograms of methamphetamine, six ounces of fentanyl and over eight pounds of marijuana.

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clark County Police said that two men were arrested after a massive drug bust Thursday.

Officials said the arrests of the 30-year-old and the 40-year-old came after a drug investigation with several agencies.

In the incident, police seized over seven kilograms of methamphetamine, six ounces of fentanyl and over eight pounds of marijuana.

The two Athens men were both charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl and marijuana possession with intent to distribute.

Authorities said that the investigation involved the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force, the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

