Deputies find nearly $53,000 in street drugs in Hall County

Two men were arrested, and are being held without bound deputies say.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested two people in Hall County after they found weapons, illegal drugs and cash inside their home on Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

Agents with Hall County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, with assistance from HCSO's Patrol Division and Warrant Division, searched a home where two men lived on Plum Frost Court in Oakwood.

Investigators said they found "cocaine, heroin, four firearms and $6,600 in U.S. currency. The estimated street value of the illegal narcotics is $53,000."

They arrested a 52-year-old man and charged him with trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Investigators said he also had arrest warrants out of Gwinnett County for trafficking heroin and absconding sexual predator - meaning law enforcement had previously lost track of him.

The other man, 34, was charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and harboring a fugitive.

Both men are being held without bond, according to investigators. The office said they don't think any other arrest will be made in this case.

