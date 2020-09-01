NEWNAN, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced four arrests in a drug bust this week, in a case seizing six kilograms of narcotics.

The GBI said five kilograms of methamphetamine and a kilogram of heroin were seized in the bust on Monday, resulting in four arrests.

According to the GBI, 32-year Sergio Juarez, 26-year-old Ceirra Harrison, 36-year-old Pedro Guzman and 37-year-old Paula Garcia, all of Gwinnett County, were arrested.

All four are charged with trafficking methamphetamine and heroin.

The GBI described the arrests as "part of an ongoing state-wide drug distribution investigation."

Law enforcement agents from the GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Newnan Police Department and Coweta County Sheriff's Office participated in the bust, which happened on Bullsboro Drive.

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

Twisted Twins: Teens confess to brutal murder of mother