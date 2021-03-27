'Drug superstore': South Fulton Police uncover suspected drug warehouse

Investigators said the warehouse was located on Selig Drive.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton investigators say they uncovered a "drug superstore" on Friday while investigating street racing reports on Saturday.

According to the initial reports, 64 people were detained in connection to the operation. A "known wanted" armed robbery suspect was also arrested at the warehouse. It's not clear, however, how many of these people were charged and what those charges are.

Gary Leftwich, a spokesperson for South Fulton, said investigators worked through the night to process evidence. At this time, however, neither the city nor the police department has released additional information.

11Alive is working to gather more information about the case, possible charges, the amount and type of drugs seized from the location, and more.