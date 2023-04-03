Drug deal turns to gun fire near Atlanta gas station, police say

According to the department, the incident appears to have all started with an argument over a drug deal before escalating into gunfire.

ATLANTA — A man was shot near a convince store in the northeast part of the city after Atlanta Police said a drug deal turned to gunfire.

Officers were sent out to 1905 Piedmont Rd. NE, which is a five-minute walk from Circle K on Piedmont Road, after receiving reports that a man was shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 49-year-old man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The man, APD said, was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police have confirmed that the man was awake and breathing at the time of transport.

After further investigation, Atlanta Police Department said that the man was actually shot at Circle K at 1896 Piedmont Rd NE. According to the department, the incident appears to have all started with an argument over a drug deal before escalating into gunfire.