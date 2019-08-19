CLARKESVILLE, Ga. — A three-month multi-agency drug investigation concluded early Saturday morning with the arrest of a 49-year-old Clarkesville man.

Habersham County deputies, along with agents from the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Midland Drive.

Officials said the warrant was executed early Saturday, due to its location in relation to Woodville Elementary School.

During the search, authorities recovered about a quarter-pound of methamphetamine, along with other illegal drugs, cash, weapons and other items.

Darron Wayne Mann was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine and multiple counts of sale, distribution and trafficking of methamphetamine within 500 feet of a school zone.

According to law enforcement, Mann was taken into custody at the Habersham County Detention without incident.

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-jurisdictional unit which includes the following sheriff's offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County and Franklin County, along with the Cleveland Police Department, Lavonia Police Department, the Toccoa Police Department, the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Department of Public Safety, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

MORE HEADLINES |

What we know about the shooting after a high school football game that left a 12-year-old hospitalized

Family says teen was 'in the wrong place at wrong time,' when he was shot and killed

Man armed with handgun during hours-long SWAT standoff

Judge blasts Georgia officials' handling of election system