Methamphetamine, other drugs, gun found during chase in Forsyth County

Deputies said they chased the man by car down GA-400 around 2 a.m.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Forsyth County shared a video of a man they chased down GA-400 after they said the smell of marijuana was coming from his car, the sheriff's office said on their Facebook page.

A little after 2 a.m. on March 25, a deputy going southbound on GA-400 rode up on a car near exit 13 that had a "strong odor of marijuana" coming from it, investigators said.

After running the tag, the office said the car had no valid insurance and that the deputy proceeded to pull the car over.

The driver refused to stop and sped up over 120 mph down GA-400, the office said.

Forsyth County deputies said they deployed stop sticks, which made all four tires go flat. The driver then tried to run off on foot.

Video shows one deputy pulling the driver off a concrete center median, then placed in handcuffs.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver, 37, from Atlanta, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of MDMA with intent to distribute

Possession of heroin with intent to distribute

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of THC with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of drug-related items

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Fleeing/attempting to elude

Reckless driving

Failure to maintain insurance

Deputies said they also found fraudulent IDs and credit cards in the car, so Forsyth County's Sheriff's Office added the following charges: