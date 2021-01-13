Suspect arrested in murder of metro Atlanta teen girl found in cemetery

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — The suspect in the murder of a 17-year-old metro Atlanta girl was caught in Florida, authorities said Wednesday.
The sheriff's office in Lamar County, where the body of D'Shaunti Kyanni Hunter was found in a cemetery last week, said 22-year-old Jaylan Jashad Ray was arrested in Tallahassee.
"Sheriff’s Investigators, the GBI and US Marshals have arrested Jaylan Jashad Ray, age 22 of Albany," a Facebook post by the Lamar County Sheriff's Office said. "He was arrested in Tallahassee Florida. He will be awaiting extradition in Leon county jail, in Florida￼. Warrants have been taken for Murder and aggravated assault."
The sheriff's ofice announced the discovery on Sunday just after 4 p.m. The sheriff's office said the teen was found dead in the cemetery across from Unionville Church on Highfalls Park Road.
They said she had suffered at least one gunshot wound.
Hunter's body was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) crime lab in hopes of further uncovering what happened.