GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating a gas station homicide at a busy intersection just outside of Duluth.

The incident happened at a Shell gas station and convenience store near the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Club Drive at some point late Wednesday evening. A police spokesperson confirmed the investigation but said that details are still very limited; though there is also a secondary scene across the street.

At this point, it's only clear that a man is dead. Police haven't released the details surrounding the death or how he was killed. It's also unclear what led up to the violent act or if the person responsible - if known - will face charges.

The Gwinnett County Police Department notified 11Alive of the investigation around 11:30 p.m. Homicide detectives, crime scene investigators and district attorney's office investigators are on the scene.

