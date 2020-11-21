Deadly shooting near Duluth claims 3 lives, police say

The shooting happened in a neighborhood off of Steve Reynolds Boulevard and Club Drive in Gwinnett County on Saturday.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are reporting three people killed after a report of a shooting near Duluth on Saturday.

Gwinnett Police said they were called to Creek Water Court near Brookcrest Street around 3:30 p.m. to reports of a person shot.

"When officers arrived, they found additional victims deceased," police said.

A police spokesperson later said that two were found dead in a home in the area and another died at - or on the way to - the hospital.

The department's crime scene and homicide units are now on the scene. Police said no one is in custody at this time. Few details, at this point, are available and police haven't released a motive for the shooting.

The shooting itself happened in a neighborhood not far from the intersection of Steve Reynolds Boulevard and Club Drive.