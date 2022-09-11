Man arrested after 18-year-old killed in Gwinnett County extended stay hotel parking lot, police say

Officers say the two got into an argument that led to a shooting.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 21-year-old Buford man is facing charges after police said he shot and killed a teen in front of an extended stay hotel in Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett County Police Department investigators announced Thursday they have arrested Kobe Williams in connection with the Studio 6 homicide investigation in Duluth.

Authorities were called to the hotel along Stephens Center Drive Wednesday just after 6 p.m. That's where they found 18-year-old Donoven Jones shot dead, they said.

Homicide detectives believe Williams got into a fight with Jones in the parking lot and it escalated into a shooting. Williams ran away from the hotel, police said, but they eventually found him Wednesday night nearby with a gun.

Williams is now accused of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Officers are still working to determine the details of the motive and what led up to the shooting. Detectives are asking anyone that may have seen the shooting to come forward and contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.