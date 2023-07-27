Motorcyclist accused of going 100+ mph, killing 42-year-old pedestrian death in Duluth crash

The crash on July 13 left Thomas Eurell fatally injured at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

DULUTH, Ga. — A motorcyclist is now facing charges in the death of a 42-year-old pedestrian earlier this month.

The Duluth Police Department said in a release that prior to the crash on the evening of July 13, witnesses reported that the motorcycle "was operated at a high rate of speed and with erratic lane changes prior to the crash."

Police said they were able to verify the witness accounts with additional witness statements and video footage from Duluth's camera network, which showed the motorcycle going more than 100 miles per hour on Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

The crash, which happened at the intersection with Rogers Bridge Road, left 42-year-old Thomas Eurell fatally injured at the scene.

Police said the motorcyclist, a 34-year-old Suwanee man, initially went to the hospital in critical condition. He now faces charges including first degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, speeding and improper lane change.