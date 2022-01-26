Police tape ropes off parking lot in front of Duluth gun store; 2 in hospital

Two people were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators are working to learn more after responding to a call about a person shot at a gun store in Duluth. Two people are in the hospital, officers said.

The Duluth Police Department responded to Gun Lobby, located at 3931 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, on Wednesday -- according to officials following a recent social media post. The two individuals were taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

No other details have been released.