Crime

Police tape ropes off parking lot in front of Duluth gun store; 2 in hospital

Two people were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators are working to learn more after responding to a call about a person shot at a gun store in Duluth. Two people are in the hospital, officers said.

The Duluth Police Department responded to Gun Lobby, located at 3931 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, on Wednesday -- according to officials following a recent social media post. The two individuals were taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story, and 11Alive is working to learn more.

