Duluth man arrested for involvement with riots at U.S. Capitol, FBI reports

WASHINGTON — A Duluth man has been arrested for his involvement in the Jan. 6 ransacking of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, at least the 13th person from the state charged in connection to the riots.

On Thursday, FBI Atlanta announced 38-year-old Jonathan Davis Laurens, of Duluth, was arrested. He is facing several charges including disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Back in April, the FBI found postings on Laurens’ Facebook page citing that he was in the Capitol at the time of the insurrection. Photos taken by him were also obtained during the investigation.

“We got into the Capitol (sic), walked around, chanted some slogans and stuff. A few bad apples were trying to break windows and kick on doors, but most of us put that sh*t to bed real fast. We weren’t there to tear sh*t up, just disrupt the system. All in all, I had fun! Lol,” Laurens wrote.

A statement released by the FBI states Laurens appeared in national news coverage, which appeared to be captured on mobile devices of people inside at the time of the incident.

Laurens is the latest Georgian arrested in connected to the riots.

In April, Jack Whitton, alleged to have committed "some of the most violent acts" of the riots, was denied bail in his case.

Before that, Verden Nalley of Buford was arrested in February. Other arrests include 18-year-old from Bruno Cua of Milton and 23-year-old Ben Torre of Dawsonville.

Prior to those two, individuals from Georgia arrested include "Zip-tie guy" Eric Munchel, his mother Lisa Eisenhart, McCall Calhoun, Cleveland Meredith, Christopher Stanton Georgia, and Michael Daughtry.

Calhoun has gained notoriety for his social media claims that he was among the group that kicked in the door to Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office inside the Capitol, while Meredith allegedly made threats about Pelosi.