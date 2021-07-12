Video | Duluth officer struck by shattered glass while responding to domestic violence call

The woman was arrested after she threw a glass bowl, the Duluth Police Department said.

DULUTH, Ga. — A woman is facing charges after she threw a glass bowl at her boyfriend while he was holding their 1-year-old child, according to Duluth Police Department. The incident was caught on an officer's body camera video.

The department said one of their officers was responding to a domestic violence call when he was struck with flying glass shards.

The officer's body camera video, posted to the agency's Facebook page, shows him walking up the stairs of what looks to be an apartment complex as a woman is heard yelling.

As the officer approaches the top of the staircase, a man with a child comes into view followed by the sound of glass shattering on the ground. Pieces ricocheted into the stairwell, striking the officer, video shows.

SHATTERED GLASS: Our officers respond to many things, including domestic violence-related calls, and are placed in harm's way a lot of times. Here Officer Tiller responded to this apartment community about a domestic call. While ascending the stairs, Officer Tiller was struck by shattered glass after the female suspect threw a glass bowl at her boyfriend, who was holding their 1-year-old child. The glass hit Officer Tiller in his face, eye, and hand, which caused a minor laceration to his hand. Officer Tiller immediately entered their residence and placed the heavily-intoxicated female under arrest without incident. The 30-year-old female was charged with: 🚔 Cruelty to Children 🚔 Simple Battery Against Police Officer 🚔 Battery-Family Violence 🚔 Simple Assault Posted by Duluth Police Department on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

"Jesus!" the officer is heard exclaiming as he holds onto the railing.

The officer makes it up the final few steps and gets between the man and the front door of where the glass bowl came flying through.

"The glass hit Officer Tiller in his face, eye, and hand, which caused a minor laceration to his hand," DPD wrote in their social media post.

The final footage shows a woman who was removed from the unit and taken into custody.

"Officer Tiller immediately entered their residence and placed the heavily-intoxicated female under arrest without incident," the department said.