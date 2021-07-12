Video | Duluth officer struck by shattered glass while responding to domestic violence call

DULUTH, Ga. — A woman is facing charges after she threw a glass bowl at her boyfriend while he was holding their 1-year-old child, according to Duluth Police Department. The incident was caught on an officer's body camera video.
The department said one of their officers was responding to a domestic violence call when he was struck with flying glass shards.
The officer's body camera video, posted to the agency's Facebook page, shows him walking up the stairs of what looks to be an apartment complex as a woman is heard yelling.
As the officer approaches the top of the staircase, a man with a child comes into view followed by the sound of glass shattering on the ground. Pieces ricocheted into the stairwell, striking the officer, video shows.
"Jesus!" the officer is heard exclaiming as he holds onto the railing.
The officer makes it up the final few steps and gets between the man and the front door of where the glass bowl came flying through.
"The glass hit Officer Tiller in his face, eye, and hand, which caused a minor laceration to his hand," DPD wrote in their social media post.
The final footage shows a woman who was removed from the unit and taken into custody.
"Officer Tiller immediately entered their residence and placed the heavily-intoxicated female under arrest without incident," the department said.
The 30-year-old woman is facing several charges including cruelty to children and battery-family violence.