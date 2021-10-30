Dunwoody Police need help identifying man accused of hitting patrol car, narrowly missing officer

Police said Dylan Arnold is wanted on an aggravated assault charge of a law enforcement officer.

ATLANTA — The Dunwoody Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man who's accused of striking a patrol car, narrowly missing a police officer.

Dunwoody Police said they are looking for 28-year-old Dylan Arnold, who is 6-feet 1-inch tall and weighs 240-pounds (pictured below). The incident happened Wednesday in the parking lot of 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, where Dunwoody City Hall, Municipal Court, and the Police Department are located.

Authorities said Arnold left in a 2010 silver Ford Fusion with a license plate GA RAN2337. Police said Arnold is wanted on an aggravated assault charge of a law enforcement officer.