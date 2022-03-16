Rifles, 2 gallons of meth and other drugs found in Dunwoody drug bust, police say

The bust was made near Dunwoody Crossing.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department's Narcotics/Vice Unit served an arrest warrant near Dunwoody Crossing on Tuesday, confiscating nearly 200 pounds of drugs and several firearms in the process.

According to the department, police seized:

Crystal methamphetamine, 71 kilograms

Powder methamphetamine, 69 kilograms

Cocaine, 3.5 kilograms

Heroin mixed with fentanyl, 1.6 kilograms

Cocaine mixed with fentanyl, 5 ounces

Marijuana, 183 pounds

Xanax pills, 900

Liquid meth, 2 gallons

Detectives also recovered five rifles, four handguns and a "large amount" of money.

Three suspects were arrested and are now facing charges for trafficking offenses related to the investigation, police said.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Police Chief Rodney Bryant met on Tuesday to update the city on their crime-fighting efforts, calling to create a Repeat Offender Unit.

Bryant said officers arrested more than 20 people just last week that had three or more previous felonies.

"These offenders had a total of 553 previous arrests, 114 of those being felonies. These are the challenges the police department faces, as well as the citizens who are victimized by these individuals," Bryant said.

Adding to the pressure, the city is starting a new program that will allow citizens to watch court cases, Dickens said. So judges know people who live in the city are invested, too.

