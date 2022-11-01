Brother in custody after allegedly stabbing, killing older sister at Dunwoody apartment complex, police say

Authorities said it happened at the Point at Perimeter Apartments at 3204 Ashford Gables Dr. shortly before 1:30 p.m.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A 36-year-old man is in custody after a deadly stabbing at a Dunwoody apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Dunwoody Police said it happened at the Point at Perimeter Apartments at 3204 Ashford Gables Dr. shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Officers were called to the apartment complex initially for a welfare check. A woman called a family member and said her brother had just stabbed her, according to Dunwoody Police.

When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old woman who had been stabbed. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the police department said.

After a brief chase, the 36-year-old man was taken into custody without further incident. Warrants are pending for him, Dunwoody Police said.

Detectives are still investigating what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.