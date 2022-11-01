Brother in custody after allegedly stabbing, killing older sister at Dunwoody apartment complex, police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A 36-year-old man is in custody after a deadly stabbing at a Dunwoody apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Dunwoody Police said it happened at the Point at Perimeter Apartments at 3204 Ashford Gables Dr. shortly before 1:30 p.m.
Officers were called to the apartment complex initially for a welfare check. A woman called a family member and said her brother had just stabbed her, according to Dunwoody Police.
When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old woman who had been stabbed. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the police department said.
After a brief chase, the 36-year-old man was taken into custody without further incident. Warrants are pending for him, Dunwoody Police said.
Detectives are still investigating what happened.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
