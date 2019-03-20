MARIETTA, Ga. — A former juvenile corrections officer is facing several charges after authorities said he allowed three youths to fight in a room at the Marietta Regional Detention Center.

The alleged fights happened sometime between May 6 and May 8, 2018, at 1575 County Service Parkway in Marietta. A criminal warrant suggests that Trevor Adrian Coker, a juvenile corrections officer at the time, not only knew about the fights, he allowed them.

As a result, the warrant claims that one child under 18 received injuries to his face and head. The victim also had a tooth knocked out.

Coker now faces three charges of felony cruelty to children in the first degree and one count of violation of oath by a public officer. The latter charge stems from allegations that Coker allowed the kids to fight which, in turn, led to the other charges.