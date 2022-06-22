Suspect turns himself in following Decatur shooting that killed teen, police say

The shooting happened June 12.

Example video title will go here for this video

DECATUR, Ga. — The suspect believed to be involved in a deadly Decatur shooting that killed a teen has turned himself in, police said.

Investigators with the DeKalb County Police Department said a male turned himself in Monday and has been booked into the county jail.

He is accused in a shooting that killed 16-year-old Dysheae Hall.

Police said the teen was killed after an argument escalated into a shooting at 4919 Flat Shoals Parkway on June 12. Individuals in a white sedan, who were involved in an argument, sped off down Flakes Mill Road.

Officers found Hall suffering from a gunshot wound. She and another person who was critical were rushed to a nearby hospital. Hall died from her injuries. Police did not offer an update on the other individual.

Officers did not say if there is another suspect at large. However, they previously identified people of interest in the case.