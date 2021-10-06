Man fatally shot off Bouldercrest Drive in East Atlanta, police say

It happened at 1668 Eastland Road, just off Bouldercrest Drive in East Atlanta.

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed around midnight on Sunday, Atlanta Police said.

When officers arrived, they said they located an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

"Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident," police said in a statement. "The investigation continues."