Man found shot dead in Atlanta's East Lake community

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the victim's death

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating the death of a man found dead just before 4 p.m. on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the department said that officers responded to the 2600 block of Arbor Avenue to reports of a person shot. They arrived to find a male victim who was described as "not alert, conscious or breathing." He was soon pronounced dead by paramedics.

Homicide detectives have now been called to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death - and that investigation is still ongoing.

The scene appears to be a residential area between Hosea L. Williams and Memorial drives.