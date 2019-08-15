ATLANTA — In late July, A.J. Grant said he was going into the kitchen when his dog began to growl.

That's when Grant, a former wrestler, walked outside and heard someone slam the door of his neighbor's shed on Alexa Avenue. That someone - he said - was a man taking off with his neighbor's lawnmower.

"I mean, I didn't have any shoes on or anything. It just kinda happened. I don't know, I feel like I've always just tried to do the right thing," he told 11Alive's Elwyn Lopez. "You always wonder what you would do and, now, I guess I know, really!"

Grant said the suspect got into the passenger seat of a U-Haul. The East Lake neighbor attempted to stop the suspected burglars by reaching into the driver's side to remove the keys from the ignition, but the driver took off and Grant released his grip. The passenger then took off, according to Grant.

The former wrestler chased after the suspect. And so did Grant's neighbor, Caleb Hinshaw.

"One of my neighbors was chasing somebody, I'm not going to let him do it by himself," Hinshaw said.

Once they caught up with the suspect, neighbors said police arrived within minutes.

"I just kind of held him in an arm-bar for a little bit and then he tried to bite me, so then I rolled him over to his belly and held him down in wrestling moves, nothing crazy," said Grant.

There's a community-run security patrol, East Lake Patrol, that hires off-duty Atlanta police offers to keep an eye out in the area.

Police said an additional suspect was able to get away with a lawn trimmer in a U-Haul. Twenty-three-year-old Tre’Vonte Broughton was charged with burglary and criminal trespass.

MORE HEADLINES

Missing 19-year-old woman found dead, man charged with murder

Body found in bed of truck in Forest Park

2 shot, 1 critical after botched drug deal near Oakland Cemetery