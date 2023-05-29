Man critically hurt, another detained in Newton County shooting, deputies say

Deputies responded to the Memorial Day shooting just around 2:45 p.m. at a home on East Lawn Way.

ATLANTA — One man is in the hospital after a Memorial Day shooting, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the scene around 2:45 p.m. at a home on East Lawn Way. Authorities said it appears the incident is related to domestic violence.

A man in his early 20s was critically hurt and taken to the hospital, deputies said.

The other person, who is also in his early 20s, was detained.

Deputies have not released the names of anyone involved.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.