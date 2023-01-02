East Point chase ends with arrest of suspect with multiple felony warrants: GSP

The social media accounts of Georgia Followers posted the video, which showed GSP troopers and East Point police cruisers chasing a white SUV through a parking lot.

EAST POINT, Ga. — A wild police chase in East Point that was caught on video and posted on social media Monday ended with the arrest of a suspect facing multiple felony warrants, the Georgia State Patrol said.

The social media accounts of Georgia Followers posted the video, which showed GSP troopers and East Point police cruisers chasing a white SUV through a parking lot.

The video shows a trooper ending the chase with a PIT maneuver that sends the SUV spiraling, with the vehicle then crashing into a telephone pole. Several GSP and East Point Police cruisers, as well as unmarked law enforcement vehicles, appeared to be involved in the chase.

GSP said the SUV involved had been stolen.

In a statement, GSP said the chase ended at a shopping center around Washington Road and Harris Drive.

GSP did not outline what the suspect was accused of, beyond having a stolen car, or how the chase began.

GSP said in a statement: