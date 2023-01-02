East Point chase ends with arrest of suspect with multiple felony warrants: GSP

EAST POINT, Ga. — A wild police chase in East Point that was caught on video and posted on social media Monday ended with the arrest of a suspect facing multiple felony warrants, the Georgia State Patrol said.
The social media accounts of Georgia Followers posted the video, which showed GSP troopers and East Point police cruisers chasing a white SUV through a parking lot.
The video shows a trooper ending the chase with a PIT maneuver that sends the SUV spiraling, with the vehicle then crashing into a telephone pole. Several GSP and East Point Police cruisers, as well as unmarked law enforcement vehicles, appeared to be involved in the chase.
GSP said the SUV involved had been stolen.
In a statement, GSP said the chase ended at a shopping center around Washington Road and Harris Drive.
GSP did not outline what the suspect was accused of, beyond having a stolen car, or how the chase began.
GSP said in a statement:
On January 2, 2023 Troopers of the Crime Suppression Unit assisted East Point PD with the apprehension of a subject with multiple felony warrants driving a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee. The pursuit continued through surface streets to Washington Road near Harris Drive where the suspect drove into another parking lot and a series of contacts were made with the vehicle, but the driver forced their way out and continued to flee. Troopers performed a final PIT sending the Jeep into a telephone pole and disabling it. A felony stop was conducted, and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.