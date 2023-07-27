2 people shot at East Point MARTA station, police say

Officials did not have any details on the condition of the victims.

EAST POINT, Ga. — MARTA Police Department officers are investigating after a shootout at the East Point station bus loop, officials said.

Two men shot each other Thursday night and were taken to the hospital, according to a MARTA spokesperson.

MARTA announced that eastbound and westbound trips from East Point are delayed due to police activity.

A GDOT camera captured the scene unfolding around 7:30 p.m. There are several police vehicles and a fire engine. An ambulance also arrived at the scene.

The East Point MARTA station bus route is experiencing delays due to the investigation, but is still running.

11Alive has reached out to MARTA Police Department to learn more about what sparked the shooting.

This is the second shooting to have unfolded at the East Point MARTA Station in recent months. A 16-year-old was shot in the head in late April and two teens have been charged in the case.