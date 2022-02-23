Suspects arrested in connection to deadly shooting near Piggly Wiggly, East Point Police say

EAST POINT, Ga. — Two men are facing charges after a deadly shooting outside of an East Point grocery store, police say.
Authorities said a 28-year-old man is facing a murder charge for firing the deadly shot outside of Piggly Wiggly on Jan. 24. East Point Police added that they have arrested a 31-year-old man as well in connection with the shooting. The suspect is accused of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
East Point Police said the two men were at the scene along Washington Road, where they found a shooting victim dead. Police said the man had been shot several times. The suspects drove off.
Nearly a month later, the agency said their investigation lead them to make the two arrests.
The police chief said in a statement that these arrests are a testament to efforts in making East Point a safer place to live.