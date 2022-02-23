Suspects arrested in connection to deadly shooting near Piggly Wiggly, East Point Police say

One of the men is accused of firing the fatal shot. The shooting happened outside of the grocery store on Jan. 24.

EAST POINT, Ga. — Two men are facing charges after a deadly shooting outside of an East Point grocery store, police say.

Authorities said a 28-year-old man is facing a murder charge for firing the deadly shot outside of Piggly Wiggly on Jan. 24. East Point Police added that they have arrested a 31-year-old man as well in connection with the shooting. The suspect is accused of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

East Point Police said the two men were at the scene along Washington Road, where they found a shooting victim dead. Police said the man had been shot several times. The suspects drove off.

Nearly a month later, the agency said their investigation lead them to make the two arrests.