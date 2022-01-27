East Point Police search for suspect in fatal shooting near Piggly Wiggly

On Thursday, police released images of the alleged shooter.

ATLANTA — East Point Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left one person dead in front of a grocery store on Monday.

Officers said they responded to the Piggly Wiggly on Washington Road and found the victim dead lying in the street in front of the store. It appeared the victim had been shot several times, according to police.

On Thursday, police released images of the alleged shooter, who fled the scene before they arrived.

Authorities said those who recognize this man are advised to call East Point Police or 911.