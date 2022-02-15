East Point Police working to identify woman found dead at empty home

The woman was found dead by an empty home, authorities said.

EAST POINT, Ga. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a woman found dead over the weekend in East Point.

East Point Police officers were called to 2200 Ben Hill Road on Feb. 12 in reference to a person down, a news release reads. Officers said once they arrived they found a woman on the west side of an empty house. She was later pronounced dead, according to EPPD.

After an autopsy, authorities determined the woman died from blunt force trauma. Now police need help to identify her.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to complete a sketch of the woman.

The sketch depicts what appears to be a young woman with a gold necklace that reads 2005. She has a small afro and reddish-brown hair and a face with freckles.