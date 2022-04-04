Teen beaten, left to die near abandon East Point home finally identified

Her body was left partially nude on the front lawn of a home along Ben Hill Road.

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Police said they have identified the 16-year-old girl whose body was found beaten to death and left partially nude on the front lawn of a home along Ben Hill Road back in February.

Police said on they received a call from a "concerned parent" telling them that deceased girl may be her daughter. Officers said the mother and father met with them and confirmed that the girl was indeed their daughter.

At the request of the family, the girl's name is not being released at this time, according to police. However, they added that they are continuing to investigate the case in order to bring closure for the family.

For nearly two months, investigators have been trying to piece together what happened to the teenage girl, whose body was found on Feb. 12.

Authorities have released two sketches of the young female since Feb.15, noting the victim's freckles, a necklace with "2005" on it and an anklet with the word "Wixked." Officers believe she was around 14 to 17 years old. She was Black, 5-feet 2-inches tall, about 100 pounds, with short, dark hair that was recently dyed blonde. Her body was half-naked. Police said an autopsy report shows the young girl died from blunt force trauma.