At least 1 killed, 1 injured in East Point shooting

EAST POINT, Ga. — At least one person was killed and another person was injured early Saturday morning in a shooting in East Point.

It happened at a shopping center on Delowe Drive, near the intersection with Headland Drive.

Video from the scene showed dozens of shell casings in the parking lot as well as officers combing through broken class at the entrance of the Delowe Loft arts and event space.

The victim killed was a Black woman, the Fulton County Medical Examiner told 11Alive's Karys Belger. The medical examiner's office could not release an identity because she did not have ID on her and they have not been able to yet find her family.

Atlanta Police said the injured person was driven from the scene to Grady Hospital. The condition of that person was not known.