East Point police looking for person of interest in murder case

Police said Stacey James was the roommate of the victim, and are looking to speak with him.

EAST POINT, Ga. — Police in East Point are searching for a person of interest who they said is connected to a murder in May.

According to the department, 44-year-old Stacy James was roommates with the person killed, but they could not get in touch with him.

Investigators said James might be driving a sky blue 2001 Ford Windstar with the GA tag TDU2609.

There are no warrants for James; investigators said they are only looking to speak with him.

The department said to contact the police if he or his car is seen at policedepartment@eastpointcity.org or call 404-559-6300 "as soon as possible, no matter the time of day."

Officers received a call that a person was down on May 30 at 2886 Randall Street around 8:50 p.m.

A man was found shot, dead in his bed; police said they contacted detectives to start an investigation.