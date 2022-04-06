East Point police looking for person of interest in murder case

EAST POINT, Ga. — Police in East Point are searching for a person of interest who they said is connected to a murder in May.
According to the department, 44-year-old Stacy James was roommates with the person killed, but they could not get in touch with him.
Investigators said James might be driving a sky blue 2001 Ford Windstar with the GA tag TDU2609.
There are no warrants for James; investigators said they are only looking to speak with him.
The department said to contact the police if he or his car is seen at policedepartment@eastpointcity.org or call 404-559-6300 "as soon as possible, no matter the time of day."
Officers received a call that a person was down on May 30 at 2886 Randall Street around 8:50 p.m.
A man was found shot, dead in his bed; police said they contacted detectives to start an investigation.
East Point Police Department did not say if they had any other persons of interest or a suspect. There is no information about what could have led up to the shooting, and they did not release the victim's name.